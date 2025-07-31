- Genel bakış
CNXT: VanEck ChiNext ETF
CNXT fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 43.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 44.11 aralığında işlem gördü.
VanEck ChiNext ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
VanEck ChiNext ETF stock is priced at 44.11 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 43.95, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of CNXT shows these updates.
VanEck ChiNext ETF is currently valued at 44.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CNXT movements.
You can buy VanEck ChiNext ETF shares at the current price of 44.11. Orders are usually placed near 44.11 or 44.41, while 46 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow CNXT updates on the live chart today.
Investing in VanEck ChiNext ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.37 - 45.99 and current price 44.11. Many compare 14.48% and 61.16% before placing orders at 44.11 or 44.41. Explore the CNXT price chart live with daily changes.
The highest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF in the past year was 45.99. Within 22.37 - 45.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ChiNext ETF performance using the live chart.
The lowest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) over the year was 22.37. Comparing it with the current 44.11 and 22.37 - 45.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNXT moves on the chart live for more details.
VanEck ChiNext ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.95, and 48.32% after corporate actions.
- 43.95
- 44.03
- 44.11
- 44.41
- 43.87
- 44.11
- 46
- 0.36%
- 14.48%
- 61.16%
- 48.32%
-
- Önceki
- 1.8%
- 1.7%
- 2.1%
- -0.3%
- -0.4%
- 0.0%
-
- 45.8
- 41.5
-
- 7.326 M
- 7.181 M
- 94.2
- 100.7
- 97.8