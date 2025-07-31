시세섹션
통화 / CNXT
CNXT: VanEck ChiNext ETF

43.95 USD 1.39 (3.27%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CNXT 환율이 오늘 3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.72이고 고가는 44.00이었습니다.

VanEck ChiNext ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CNXT stock price today?

VanEck ChiNext ETF stock is priced at 43.95 today. It trades within 3.27%, yesterday's close was 42.56, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of CNXT shows these updates.

Does VanEck ChiNext ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck ChiNext ETF is currently valued at 43.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CNXT movements.

How to buy CNXT stock?

You can buy VanEck ChiNext ETF shares at the current price of 43.95. Orders are usually placed near 43.95 or 44.25, while 61 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow CNXT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CNXT stock?

Investing in VanEck ChiNext ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.37 - 45.99 and current price 43.95. Many compare 14.07% and 60.58% before placing orders at 43.95 or 44.25. Explore the CNXT price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF in the past year was 45.99. Within 22.37 - 45.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ChiNext ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) over the year was 22.37. Comparing it with the current 43.95 and 22.37 - 45.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNXT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CNXT stock split?

VanEck ChiNext ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.56, and 47.78% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
43.72 44.00
년간 변동
22.37 45.99
이전 종가
42.56
시가
43.93
Bid
43.95
Ask
44.25
저가
43.72
고가
44.00
볼륨
61
일일 변동
3.27%
월 변동
14.07%
6개월 변동
60.58%
년간 변동율
47.78%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8