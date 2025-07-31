- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CNXT: VanEck ChiNext ETF
CNXT 환율이 오늘 3.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.72이고 고가는 44.00이었습니다.
VanEck ChiNext ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNXT News
- China's Manufacturing PMI Continued To Improve In September
- Weekly Commentary: Canary?
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- Top-Performing ETF Areas of August That Are Up At Least 20%
- Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Weekly Commentary: Anything But Normal Times
- Markets Weekly Outlook - U.S. Inflation, EU/U.K. GDP, RBA Meeting To Shape Market Moves
- Trade Update: Reciprocal Tariffs, Fragile Deals And Legal Uncertainty
- World Markets Watchlist: August 4, 2025
- U.S. Tariffs – Liberation Day 2.0, August 1
- Markets Weekly Outlook – U.S. Services PMI, BoE Rate Decision, Canadian/NZ Employment
- The New (American) World Industrial Order
자주 묻는 질문
What is CNXT stock price today?
VanEck ChiNext ETF stock is priced at 43.95 today. It trades within 3.27%, yesterday's close was 42.56, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of CNXT shows these updates.
Does VanEck ChiNext ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck ChiNext ETF is currently valued at 43.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CNXT movements.
How to buy CNXT stock?
You can buy VanEck ChiNext ETF shares at the current price of 43.95. Orders are usually placed near 43.95 or 44.25, while 61 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow CNXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CNXT stock?
Investing in VanEck ChiNext ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.37 - 45.99 and current price 43.95. Many compare 14.07% and 60.58% before placing orders at 43.95 or 44.25. Explore the CNXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF in the past year was 45.99. Within 22.37 - 45.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ChiNext ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) over the year was 22.37. Comparing it with the current 43.95 and 22.37 - 45.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CNXT stock split?
VanEck ChiNext ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.56, and 47.78% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 42.56
- 시가
- 43.93
- Bid
- 43.95
- Ask
- 44.25
- 저가
- 43.72
- 고가
- 44.00
- 볼륨
- 61
- 일일 변동
- 3.27%
- 월 변동
- 14.07%
- 6개월 변동
- 60.58%
- 년간 변동율
- 47.78%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8