CNXT: VanEck ChiNext ETF

44.11 USD 0.16 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CNXT exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.87 and at a high of 44.11.

Follow VanEck ChiNext ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CNXT stock price today?

VanEck ChiNext ETF stock is priced at 44.11 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 43.95, and trading volume reached 46. The live price chart of CNXT shows these updates.

Does VanEck ChiNext ETF stock pay dividends?

VanEck ChiNext ETF is currently valued at 44.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 48.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CNXT movements.

How to buy CNXT stock?

You can buy VanEck ChiNext ETF shares at the current price of 44.11. Orders are usually placed near 44.11 or 44.41, while 46 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow CNXT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CNXT stock?

Investing in VanEck ChiNext ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.37 - 45.99 and current price 44.11. Many compare 14.48% and 61.16% before placing orders at 44.11 or 44.41. Explore the CNXT price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF in the past year was 45.99. Within 22.37 - 45.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck ChiNext ETF performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck ChiNext ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck ChiNext ETF (CNXT) over the year was 22.37. Comparing it with the current 44.11 and 22.37 - 45.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CNXT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CNXT stock split?

VanEck ChiNext ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.95, and 48.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.87 44.11
Year Range
22.37 45.99
Previous Close
43.95
Open
44.03
Bid
44.11
Ask
44.41
Low
43.87
High
44.11
Volume
46
Daily Change
0.36%
Month Change
14.48%
6 Months Change
61.16%
Year Change
48.32%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8