CMRE-PD: Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr
CMRE-PD fiyatı bugün 0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.31 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CMRE-PD stock price today?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock is priced at 27.39 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 27.22, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of CMRE-PD shows these updates.
Does Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock pay dividends?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr is currently valued at 27.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.90% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PD movements.
How to buy CMRE-PD stock?
You can buy Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr shares at the current price of 27.39. Orders are usually placed near 27.39 or 27.69, while 10 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRE-PD stock?
Investing in Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 27.72 and current price 27.39. Many compare 1.11% and 4.90% before placing orders at 27.39 or 27.69. Explore the CMRE-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 27.72. Within 25.84 - 27.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr performance using the live chart.
What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PD) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 27.39 and 25.84 - 27.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRE-PD stock split?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.22, and 4.90% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.22
- Açılış
- 27.49
- Satış
- 27.39
- Alış
- 27.69
- Düşük
- 27.31
- Yüksek
- 27.71
- Hacim
- 10
- Günlük değişim
- 0.62%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.11%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 4.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.90%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4