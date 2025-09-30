시세섹션
통화 / CMRE-PD
CMRE-PD: Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr

27.39 USD 0.17 (0.62%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CMRE-PD 환율이 오늘 0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.31이고 고가는 27.71이었습니다.

Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CMRE-PD stock price today?

Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock is priced at 27.39 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 27.22, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of CMRE-PD shows these updates.

Does Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock pay dividends?

Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr is currently valued at 27.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.90% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PD movements.

How to buy CMRE-PD stock?

You can buy Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr shares at the current price of 27.39. Orders are usually placed near 27.39 or 27.69, while 10 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMRE-PD stock?

Investing in Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 27.72 and current price 27.39. Many compare 1.11% and 4.90% before placing orders at 27.39 or 27.69. Explore the CMRE-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 27.72. Within 25.84 - 27.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr performance using the live chart.

What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PD) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 27.39 and 25.84 - 27.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMRE-PD stock split?

Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.22, and 4.90% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
27.31 27.71
년간 변동
25.84 27.72
이전 종가
27.22
시가
27.49
Bid
27.39
Ask
27.69
저가
27.31
고가
27.71
볼륨
10
일일 변동
0.62%
월 변동
1.11%
6개월 변동
4.90%
년간 변동율
4.90%
