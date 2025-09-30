What is CMRE-PD stock price today? Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock is priced at 27.39 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 27.22, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of CMRE-PD shows these updates.

Does Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock pay dividends? Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr is currently valued at 27.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.90% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PD movements.

How to buy CMRE-PD stock? You can buy Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr shares at the current price of 27.39. Orders are usually placed near 27.39 or 27.69, while 10 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMRE-PD stock? Investing in Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 27.72 and current price 27.39. Many compare 1.11% and 4.90% before placing orders at 27.39 or 27.69. Explore the CMRE-PD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 27.72. Within 25.84 - 27.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr performance using the live chart.

What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PD) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 27.39 and 25.84 - 27.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PD moves on the chart live for more details.