CMRE-PD: Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr
CMRE-PD exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.31 and at a high of 27.71.
Follow Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMRE-PD stock price today?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock is priced at 27.32 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 27.22, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of CMRE-PD shows these updates.
Does Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr stock pay dividends?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr is currently valued at 27.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.63% and USD. View the chart live to track CMRE-PD movements.
How to buy CMRE-PD stock?
You can buy Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr shares at the current price of 27.32. Orders are usually placed near 27.32 or 27.62, while 9 and -0.62% show market activity. Follow CMRE-PD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMRE-PD stock?
Investing in Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr involves considering the yearly range 25.84 - 27.72 and current price 27.32. Many compare 0.85% and 4.63% before placing orders at 27.32 or 27.62. Explore the CMRE-PD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Costamare Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Costamare Inc. in the past year was 27.72. Within 25.84 - 27.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr performance using the live chart.
What are Costamare Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Costamare Inc. (CMRE-PD) over the year was 25.84. Comparing it with the current 27.32 and 25.84 - 27.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMRE-PD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMRE-PD stock split?
Costamare Inc 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.22, and 4.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.22
- Open
- 27.49
- Bid
- 27.32
- Ask
- 27.62
- Low
- 27.31
- High
- 27.71
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.63%
- Year Change
- 4.63%
