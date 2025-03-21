KotasyonBölümler
CMF: iShares California Muni Bond ETF

57.00 USD 0.07 (0.12%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CMF fiyatı bugün 0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 56.90 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 57.02 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CMF haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CMF stock price today?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 57.00 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 56.93, and trading volume reached 464. The live price chart of CMF shows these updates.

Does iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 57.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CMF movements.

How to buy CMF stock?

You can buy iShares California Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 57.00. Orders are usually placed near 57.00 or 57.30, while 464 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow CMF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMF stock?

Investing in iShares California Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.60 - 58.13 and current price 57.00. Many compare 2.39% and 1.37% before placing orders at 57.00 or 57.30. Explore the CMF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 58.13. Within 53.60 - 58.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares California Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) over the year was 53.60. Comparing it with the current 57.00 and 53.60 - 58.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMF stock split?

iShares California Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.93, and -1.86% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
56.90 57.02
Yıllık aralık
53.60 58.13
Önceki kapanış
56.93
Açılış
56.95
Satış
57.00
Alış
57.30
Düşük
56.90
Yüksek
57.02
Hacim
464
Günlük değişim
0.12%
Aylık değişim
2.39%
6 aylık değişim
1.37%
Yıllık değişim
-1.86%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8