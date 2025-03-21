- 개요
CMF: iShares California Muni Bond ETF
CMF 환율이 오늘 0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 56.87이고 고가는 56.97이었습니다.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is CMF stock price today?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 56.93 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 56.84, and trading volume reached 328. The live price chart of CMF shows these updates.
Does iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 56.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.98% and USD. View the chart live to track CMF movements.
How to buy CMF stock?
You can buy iShares California Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 56.93. Orders are usually placed near 56.93 or 57.23, while 328 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow CMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMF stock?
Investing in iShares California Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.60 - 58.13 and current price 56.93. Many compare 2.26% and 1.24% before placing orders at 56.93 or 57.23. Explore the CMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 58.13. Within 53.60 - 58.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares California Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) over the year was 53.60. Comparing it with the current 56.93 and 53.60 - 58.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMF stock split?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.84, and -1.98% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 56.84
- 시가
- 56.88
- Bid
- 56.93
- Ask
- 57.23
- 저가
- 56.87
- 고가
- 56.97
- 볼륨
- 328
- 일일 변동
- 0.16%
- 월 변동
- 2.26%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.24%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.98%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8