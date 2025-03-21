- Overview
CMF: iShares California Muni Bond ETF
CMF exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.90 and at a high of 57.02.
Follow iShares California Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CMF stock price today?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 57.00 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 56.93, and trading volume reached 464. The live price chart of CMF shows these updates.
Does iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 57.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CMF movements.
How to buy CMF stock?
You can buy iShares California Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 57.00. Orders are usually placed near 57.00 or 57.30, while 464 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow CMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMF stock?
Investing in iShares California Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.60 - 58.13 and current price 57.00. Many compare 2.39% and 1.37% before placing orders at 57.00 or 57.30. Explore the CMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 58.13. Within 53.60 - 58.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares California Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF) over the year was 53.60. Comparing it with the current 57.00 and 53.60 - 58.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMF stock split?
iShares California Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.93, and -1.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.93
- Open
- 56.95
- Bid
- 57.00
- Ask
- 57.30
- Low
- 56.90
- High
- 57.02
- Volume
- 464
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.37%
- Year Change
- -1.86%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8