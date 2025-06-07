KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CMBS
CMBS: iShares CMBS Bond ETF

49.04 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CMBS fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 48.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 49.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

iShares CMBS Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMBS haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CMBS stock price today?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.04 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 49.00, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of CMBS shows these updates.

Does iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CMBS movements.

How to buy CMBS stock?

You can buy iShares CMBS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.04. Orders are usually placed near 49.04 or 49.34, while 41 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow CMBS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMBS stock?

Investing in iShares CMBS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.95 - 50.08 and current price 49.04. Many compare 0.31% and 2.21% before placing orders at 49.04 or 49.34. Explore the CMBS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares CMBS ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares CMBS ETF in the past year was 50.08. Within 46.95 - 50.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares CMBS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares CMBS ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) over the year was 46.95. Comparing it with the current 49.04 and 46.95 - 50.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMBS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMBS stock split?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.00, and 0.86% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
48.96 49.18
Yıllık aralık
46.95 50.08
Önceki kapanış
49.00
Açılış
49.18
Satış
49.04
Alış
49.34
Düşük
48.96
Yüksek
49.18
Hacim
41
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
0.31%
6 aylık değişim
2.21%
Yıllık değişim
0.86%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8