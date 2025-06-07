QuotesSections
CMBS: iShares CMBS Bond ETF

49.04 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CMBS exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.96 and at a high of 49.18.

Follow iShares CMBS Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CMBS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CMBS stock price today?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.04 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 49.00, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of CMBS shows these updates.

Does iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CMBS movements.

How to buy CMBS stock?

You can buy iShares CMBS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.04. Orders are usually placed near 49.04 or 49.34, while 41 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow CMBS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CMBS stock?

Investing in iShares CMBS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.95 - 50.08 and current price 49.04. Many compare 0.31% and 2.21% before placing orders at 49.04 or 49.34. Explore the CMBS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares CMBS ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares CMBS ETF in the past year was 50.08. Within 46.95 - 50.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares CMBS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares CMBS ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) over the year was 46.95. Comparing it with the current 49.04 and 46.95 - 50.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMBS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CMBS stock split?

iShares CMBS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.00, and 0.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
48.96 49.18
Year Range
46.95 50.08
Previous Close
49.00
Open
49.18
Bid
49.04
Ask
49.34
Low
48.96
High
49.18
Volume
41
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
0.31%
6 Months Change
2.21%
Year Change
0.86%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8