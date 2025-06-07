- 개요
CMBS: iShares CMBS Bond ETF
CMBS 환율이 오늘 0.06%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 48.87이고 고가는 49.07이었습니다.
iShares CMBS Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CMBS stock price today?
iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.00 today. It trades within 0.06%, yesterday's close was 48.97, and trading volume reached 56. The live price chart of CMBS shows these updates.
Does iShares CMBS Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares CMBS Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.78% and USD. View the chart live to track CMBS movements.
How to buy CMBS stock?
You can buy iShares CMBS Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.00. Orders are usually placed near 49.00 or 49.30, while 56 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow CMBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CMBS stock?
Investing in iShares CMBS Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.95 - 50.08 and current price 49.00. Many compare 0.22% and 2.13% before placing orders at 49.00 or 49.30. Explore the CMBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares CMBS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares CMBS ETF in the past year was 50.08. Within 46.95 - 50.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares CMBS Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares CMBS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) over the year was 46.95. Comparing it with the current 49.00 and 46.95 - 50.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CMBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CMBS stock split?
iShares CMBS Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.97, and 0.78% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 48.97
- 시가
- 49.07
- Bid
- 49.00
- Ask
- 49.30
- 저가
- 48.87
- 고가
- 49.07
- 볼륨
- 56
- 일일 변동
- 0.06%
- 월 변동
- 0.22%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.78%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8