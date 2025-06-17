KotasyonBölümler
CLOU
CLOU: Global X Cloud Computing ETF

23.26 USD 0.41 (1.73%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CLOU fiyatı bugün -1.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.66 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CLOU haberleri

Günlük aralık
23.08 23.66
Yıllık aralık
17.73 26.39
Önceki kapanış
23.67
Açılış
23.66
Satış
23.26
Alış
23.56
Düşük
23.08
Yüksek
23.66
Hacim
306
Günlük değişim
-1.73%
Aylık değişim
3.47%
6 aylık değişim
11.13%
Yıllık değişim
13.30%
