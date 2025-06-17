- Genel bakış
CLOU: Global X Cloud Computing ETF
CLOU fiyatı bugün -1.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.66 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLOU haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CLOU stock price today?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 23.26 today. It trades within -1.73%, yesterday's close was 23.67, and trading volume reached 306. The live price chart of CLOU shows these updates.
Does Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 23.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CLOU movements.
How to buy CLOU stock?
You can buy Global X Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 23.26. Orders are usually placed near 23.26 or 23.56, while 306 and -1.69% show market activity. Follow CLOU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLOU stock?
Investing in Global X Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.73 - 26.39 and current price 23.26. Many compare 3.47% and 11.13% before placing orders at 23.26 or 23.56. Explore the CLOU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 26.39. Within 17.73 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) over the year was 17.73. Comparing it with the current 23.26 and 17.73 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLOU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLOU stock split?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.67, and 13.30% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.67
- Açılış
- 23.66
- Satış
- 23.26
- Alış
- 23.56
- Düşük
- 23.08
- Yüksek
- 23.66
- Hacim
- 306
- Günlük değişim
- -1.73%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.47%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 11.13%
- Yıllık değişim
- 13.30%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8