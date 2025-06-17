- 개요
CLOU: Global X Cloud Computing ETF
CLOU 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.56이고 고가는 23.74이었습니다.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CLOU stock price today?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 23.54, and trading volume reached 665. The live price chart of CLOU shows these updates.
Does Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CLOU movements.
How to buy CLOU stock?
You can buy Global X Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 665 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow CLOU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLOU stock?
Investing in Global X Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.73 - 26.39 and current price 23.67. Many compare 5.29% and 13.09% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97. Explore the CLOU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 26.39. Within 17.73 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) over the year was 17.73. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.73 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLOU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLOU stock split?
Global X Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.54, and 15.29% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 23.54
- 시가
- 23.71
- Bid
- 23.67
- Ask
- 23.97
- 저가
- 23.56
- 고가
- 23.74
- 볼륨
- 665
- 일일 변동
- 0.55%
- 월 변동
- 5.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.09%
- 년간 변동율
- 15.29%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8