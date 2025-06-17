시세섹션
통화 / CLOU
주식로 돌아가기

CLOU: Global X Cloud Computing ETF

23.67 USD 0.13 (0.55%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLOU 환율이 오늘 0.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.56이고 고가는 23.74이었습니다.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CLOU News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CLOU stock price today?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 23.67 today. It trades within 0.55%, yesterday's close was 23.54, and trading volume reached 665. The live price chart of CLOU shows these updates.

Does Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 23.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CLOU movements.

How to buy CLOU stock?

You can buy Global X Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 23.67. Orders are usually placed near 23.67 or 23.97, while 665 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow CLOU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLOU stock?

Investing in Global X Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.73 - 26.39 and current price 23.67. Many compare 5.29% and 13.09% before placing orders at 23.67 or 23.97. Explore the CLOU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 26.39. Within 17.73 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) over the year was 17.73. Comparing it with the current 23.67 and 17.73 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLOU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLOU stock split?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.54, and 15.29% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
23.56 23.74
년간 변동
17.73 26.39
이전 종가
23.54
시가
23.71
Bid
23.67
Ask
23.97
저가
23.56
고가
23.74
볼륨
665
일일 변동
0.55%
월 변동
5.29%
6개월 변동
13.09%
년간 변동율
15.29%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8