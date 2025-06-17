QuotesSections
CLOU: Global X Cloud Computing ETF

23.26 USD 0.41 (1.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CLOU exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.08 and at a high of 23.66.

Follow Global X Cloud Computing ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CLOU stock price today?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock is priced at 23.26 today. It trades within -1.73%, yesterday's close was 23.67, and trading volume reached 306. The live price chart of CLOU shows these updates.

Does Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF is currently valued at 23.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.30% and USD. View the chart live to track CLOU movements.

How to buy CLOU stock?

You can buy Global X Cloud Computing ETF shares at the current price of 23.26. Orders are usually placed near 23.26 or 23.56, while 306 and -1.69% show market activity. Follow CLOU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLOU stock?

Investing in Global X Cloud Computing ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.73 - 26.39 and current price 23.26. Many compare 3.47% and 11.13% before placing orders at 23.26 or 23.56. Explore the CLOU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the past year was 26.39. Within 17.73 - 26.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Cloud Computing ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) over the year was 17.73. Comparing it with the current 23.26 and 17.73 - 26.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLOU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLOU stock split?

Global X Cloud Computing ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.67, and 13.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.08 23.66
Year Range
17.73 26.39
Previous Close
23.67
Open
23.66
Bid
23.26
Ask
23.56
Low
23.08
High
23.66
Volume
306
Daily Change
-1.73%
Month Change
3.47%
6 Months Change
11.13%
Year Change
13.30%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8