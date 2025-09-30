- Genel bakış
CLIX: ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
CLIX fiyatı bugün -0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 59.68 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 59.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CLIX stock price today?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock is priced at 59.72 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 59.78, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLIX shows these updates.
Does ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF is currently valued at 59.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.04% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIX movements.
How to buy CLIX stock?
You can buy ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF shares at the current price of 59.72. Orders are usually placed near 59.72 or 60.02, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow CLIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIX stock?
Investing in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.89 - 60.62 and current price 59.72. Many compare 7.16% and 33.63% before placing orders at 59.72 or 60.02. Explore the CLIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF in the past year was 60.62. Within 41.89 - 60.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF (CLIX) over the year was 41.89. Comparing it with the current 59.72 and 41.89 - 60.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIX stock split?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.78, and 28.04% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 59.78
- Açılış
- 59.68
- Satış
- 59.72
- Alış
- 60.02
- Düşük
- 59.68
- Yüksek
- 59.72
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- -0.10%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.16%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 33.63%
- Yıllık değişim
- 28.04%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8