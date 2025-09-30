- Overview
CLIX: ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
CLIX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.68 and at a high of 59.72.
Follow ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLIX stock price today?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock is priced at 59.72 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 59.78, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLIX shows these updates.
Does ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF is currently valued at 59.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.04% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIX movements.
How to buy CLIX stock?
You can buy ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF shares at the current price of 59.72. Orders are usually placed near 59.72 or 60.02, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow CLIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIX stock?
Investing in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.89 - 60.62 and current price 59.72. Many compare 7.16% and 33.63% before placing orders at 59.72 or 60.02. Explore the CLIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF in the past year was 60.62. Within 41.89 - 60.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF (CLIX) over the year was 41.89. Comparing it with the current 59.72 and 41.89 - 60.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIX stock split?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.78, and 28.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.78
- Open
- 59.68
- Bid
- 59.72
- Ask
- 60.02
- Low
- 59.68
- High
- 59.72
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 7.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.63%
- Year Change
- 28.04%
