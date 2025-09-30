- 개요
CLIX: ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
CLIX 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 59.68이고 고가는 59.72이었습니다.
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CLIX stock price today?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock is priced at 59.72 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 59.78, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLIX shows these updates.
Does ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF is currently valued at 59.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.04% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIX movements.
How to buy CLIX stock?
You can buy ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF shares at the current price of 59.72. Orders are usually placed near 59.72 or 60.02, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow CLIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIX stock?
Investing in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.89 - 60.62 and current price 59.72. Many compare 7.16% and 33.63% before placing orders at 59.72 or 60.02. Explore the CLIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF in the past year was 60.62. Within 41.89 - 60.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF (CLIX) over the year was 41.89. Comparing it with the current 59.72 and 41.89 - 60.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIX stock split?
ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.78, and 28.04% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 59.78
- 시가
- 59.68
- Bid
- 59.72
- Ask
- 60.02
- 저가
- 59.68
- 고가
- 59.72
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- 7.16%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.04%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8