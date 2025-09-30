시세섹션
통화 / CLIX
CLIX: ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF

59.72 USD 0.06 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLIX 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 59.68이고 고가는 59.72이었습니다.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CLIX stock price today?

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock is priced at 59.72 today. It trades within -0.10%, yesterday's close was 59.78, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLIX shows these updates.

Does ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF is currently valued at 59.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.04% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIX movements.

How to buy CLIX stock?

You can buy ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF shares at the current price of 59.72. Orders are usually placed near 59.72 or 60.02, while 2 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow CLIX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLIX stock?

Investing in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.89 - 60.62 and current price 59.72. Many compare 7.16% and 33.63% before placing orders at 59.72 or 60.02. Explore the CLIX price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF in the past year was 60.62. Within 41.89 - 60.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores Retail ETF (CLIX) over the year was 41.89. Comparing it with the current 59.72 and 41.89 - 60.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLIX stock split?

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.78, and 28.04% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
59.68 59.72
년간 변동
41.89 60.62
이전 종가
59.78
시가
59.68
Bid
59.72
Ask
60.02
저가
59.68
고가
59.72
볼륨
2
일일 변동
-0.10%
월 변동
7.16%
6개월 변동
33.63%
년간 변동율
28.04%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
94.2
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.8