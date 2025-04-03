- Genel bakış
CLIP: Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
CLIP fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 100.41 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 100.42 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CLIP haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CLIP stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.41 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 100.41, and trading volume reached 321. The live price chart of CLIP shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIP movements.
How to buy CLIP stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.41. Orders are usually placed near 100.41 or 100.71, while 321 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow CLIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIP stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.03 - 100.53 and current price 100.41. Many compare 0.32% and 0.32% before placing orders at 100.41 or 100.71. Explore the CLIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.53. Within 100.03 - 100.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) over the year was 100.03. Comparing it with the current 100.41 and 100.03 - 100.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIP stock split?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.41, and -0.07% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 100.41
- Açılış
- 100.42
- Satış
- 100.41
- Alış
- 100.71
- Düşük
- 100.41
- Yüksek
- 100.42
- Hacim
- 321
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.32%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.32%
- Yıllık değişim
- -0.07%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8