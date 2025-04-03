- 개요
CLIP: Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
CLIP 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 100.41이고 고가는 100.42이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is CLIP stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.41 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 100.39, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of CLIP shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIP movements.
How to buy CLIP stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.41. Orders are usually placed near 100.41 or 100.71, while 271 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CLIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIP stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.03 - 100.53 and current price 100.41. Many compare 0.32% and 0.32% before placing orders at 100.41 or 100.71. Explore the CLIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.53. Within 100.03 - 100.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) over the year was 100.03. Comparing it with the current 100.41 and 100.03 - 100.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIP stock split?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.39, and -0.07% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 100.39
- 시가
- 100.41
- Bid
- 100.41
- Ask
- 100.71
- 저가
- 100.41
- 고가
- 100.42
- 볼륨
- 271
- 일일 변동
- 0.02%
- 월 변동
- 0.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.32%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.07%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8