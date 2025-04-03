시세섹션
CLIP: Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

100.41 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLIP 환율이 오늘 0.02%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 100.41이고 고가는 100.42이었습니다.

Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

CLIP News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CLIP stock price today?

Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.41 today. It trades within 0.02%, yesterday's close was 100.39, and trading volume reached 271. The live price chart of CLIP shows these updates.

Does Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIP movements.

How to buy CLIP stock?

You can buy Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.41. Orders are usually placed near 100.41 or 100.71, while 271 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CLIP updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLIP stock?

Investing in Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.03 - 100.53 and current price 100.41. Many compare 0.32% and 0.32% before placing orders at 100.41 or 100.71. Explore the CLIP price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.53. Within 100.03 - 100.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) over the year was 100.03. Comparing it with the current 100.41 and 100.03 - 100.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIP moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLIP stock split?

Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.39, and -0.07% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
100.41 100.42
년간 변동
100.03 100.53
이전 종가
100.39
시가
100.41
Bid
100.41
Ask
100.71
저가
100.41
고가
100.42
볼륨
271
일일 변동
0.02%
월 변동
0.32%
6개월 변동
0.32%
년간 변동율
-0.07%
