CLIP: Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
CLIP exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.41 and at a high of 100.42.
Follow Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CLIP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLIP stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock is priced at 100.41 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 100.41, and trading volume reached 321. The live price chart of CLIP shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is currently valued at 100.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track CLIP movements.
How to buy CLIP stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF shares at the current price of 100.41. Orders are usually placed near 100.41 or 100.71, while 321 and -0.01% show market activity. Follow CLIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLIP stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.03 - 100.53 and current price 100.41. Many compare 0.32% and 0.32% before placing orders at 100.41 or 100.71. Explore the CLIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the past year was 100.53. Within 100.03 - 100.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) over the year was 100.03. Comparing it with the current 100.41 and 100.03 - 100.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLIP stock split?
Global X Funds Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.41, and -0.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.41
- Open
- 100.42
- Bid
- 100.41
- Ask
- 100.71
- Low
- 100.41
- High
- 100.42
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.32%
- Year Change
- -0.07%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8