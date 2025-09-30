- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
CLDT-PA: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema
CLDT-PA fiyatı bugün 0.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.48 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.53 aralığında işlem gördü.
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CLDT-PA stock price today?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 21.37, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLDT-PA shows these updates.
Does Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CLDT-PA movements.
How to buy CLDT-PA stock?
You can buy Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 2 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow CLDT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLDT-PA stock?
Investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.61 and current price 21.48. Many compare 2.19% and 2.38% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the CLDT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chatham Lodging Trust in the past year was 21.61. Within 19.80 - 21.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT-PA) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 19.80 - 21.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLDT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLDT-PA stock split?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.37, and 2.38% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.37
- Açılış
- 21.53
- Satış
- 21.48
- Alış
- 21.78
- Düşük
- 21.48
- Yüksek
- 21.53
- Hacim
- 2
- Günlük değişim
- 0.51%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.19%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 2.38%
- Yıllık değişim
- 2.38%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4