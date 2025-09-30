시세섹션
통화 / CLDT-PA
주식로 돌아가기

CLDT-PA: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema

21.48 USD 0.11 (0.51%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CLDT-PA 환율이 오늘 0.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.48이고 고가는 21.53이었습니다.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is CLDT-PA stock price today?

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 21.37, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLDT-PA shows these updates.

Does Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CLDT-PA movements.

How to buy CLDT-PA stock?

You can buy Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 2 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow CLDT-PA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CLDT-PA stock?

Investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.61 and current price 21.48. Many compare 2.19% and 2.38% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the CLDT-PA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Chatham Lodging Trust in the past year was 21.61. Within 19.80 - 21.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.

What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT-PA) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 19.80 - 21.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLDT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CLDT-PA stock split?

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.37, and 2.38% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
21.48 21.53
년간 변동
19.80 21.61
이전 종가
21.37
시가
21.53
Bid
21.48
Ask
21.78
저가
21.48
고가
21.53
볼륨
2
일일 변동
0.51%
월 변동
2.19%
6개월 변동
2.38%
년간 변동율
2.38%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4