- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CLDT-PA: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema
CLDT-PA 환율이 오늘 0.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.48이고 고가는 21.53이었습니다.
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CLDT-PA stock price today?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 21.37, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLDT-PA shows these updates.
Does Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CLDT-PA movements.
How to buy CLDT-PA stock?
You can buy Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 2 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow CLDT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLDT-PA stock?
Investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.61 and current price 21.48. Many compare 2.19% and 2.38% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the CLDT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chatham Lodging Trust in the past year was 21.61. Within 19.80 - 21.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT-PA) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 19.80 - 21.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLDT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLDT-PA stock split?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.37, and 2.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.37
- 시가
- 21.53
- Bid
- 21.48
- Ask
- 21.78
- 저가
- 21.48
- 고가
- 21.53
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.51%
- 월 변동
- 2.19%
- 6개월 변동
- 2.38%
- 년간 변동율
- 2.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4