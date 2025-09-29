- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLDT-PA: Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema
CLDT-PA exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.48 and at a high of 21.53.
Follow Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CLDT-PA stock price today?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock is priced at 21.48 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 21.37, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CLDT-PA shows these updates.
Does Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema stock pay dividends?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema is currently valued at 21.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track CLDT-PA movements.
How to buy CLDT-PA stock?
You can buy Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema shares at the current price of 21.48. Orders are usually placed near 21.48 or 21.78, while 2 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow CLDT-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CLDT-PA stock?
Investing in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.61 and current price 21.48. Many compare 2.19% and 2.38% before placing orders at 21.48 or 21.78. Explore the CLDT-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chatham Lodging Trust in the past year was 21.61. Within 19.80 - 21.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema performance using the live chart.
What are Chatham Lodging Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT-PA) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 21.48 and 19.80 - 21.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CLDT-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CLDT-PA stock split?
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) 6.625% Series A Cumulative Redeema has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.37, and 2.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.37
- Open
- 21.53
- Bid
- 21.48
- Ask
- 21.78
- Low
- 21.48
- High
- 21.53
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.38%
- Year Change
- 2.38%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev