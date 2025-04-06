- Genel bakış
CHAU: Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares
CHAU fiyatı bugün 0.83% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.60 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 20.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is CHAU stock price today?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 20.68 today. It trades within 0.83%, yesterday's close was 20.51, and trading volume reached 282. The live price chart of CHAU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 20.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.18% and USD. View the chart live to track CHAU movements.
How to buy CHAU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 20.68. Orders are usually placed near 20.68 or 20.98, while 282 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow CHAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHAU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 28.24 and current price 20.68. Many compare 7.71% and 45.94% before placing orders at 20.68 or 20.98. Explore the CHAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 28.24. Within 10.88 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 20.68 and 10.88 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHAU stock split?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.51, and 11.18% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 20.51
- Açılış
- 20.62
- Satış
- 20.68
- Alış
- 20.98
- Düşük
- 20.60
- Yüksek
- 20.72
- Hacim
- 282
- Günlük değişim
- 0.83%
- Aylık değişim
- 7.71%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 45.94%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.18%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8