CHAU: Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares
CHAU exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.60 and at a high of 20.72.
Follow Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CHAU News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CHAU stock price today?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 20.68 today. It trades within 0.83%, yesterday's close was 20.51, and trading volume reached 282. The live price chart of CHAU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 20.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.18% and USD. View the chart live to track CHAU movements.
How to buy CHAU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 20.68. Orders are usually placed near 20.68 or 20.98, while 282 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow CHAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHAU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 28.24 and current price 20.68. Many compare 7.71% and 45.94% before placing orders at 20.68 or 20.98. Explore the CHAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 28.24. Within 10.88 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 20.68 and 10.88 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHAU stock split?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.51, and 11.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.51
- Open
- 20.62
- Bid
- 20.68
- Ask
- 20.98
- Low
- 20.60
- High
- 20.72
- Volume
- 282
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 7.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.94%
- Year Change
- 11.18%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8