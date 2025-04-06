- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CHAU: Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares
CHAU 환율이 오늘 4.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.43이고 고가는 20.52이었습니다.
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHAU News
- YINN: Benefits And Risks Of A Leveraged Chinese Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:YINN)
- The Interesting Case Of The Hong Kong Bull Run
- Trade Tensions A Boon For Europe's Domestic Champions
- Tariff Uncertainty Is Likely To Continue Through Late 2025
- The Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs So Far
- The Hardest Time To Stay Disciplined
자주 묻는 질문
What is CHAU stock price today?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 20.51 today. It trades within 4.27%, yesterday's close was 19.67, and trading volume reached 284. The live price chart of CHAU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 20.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.27% and USD. View the chart live to track CHAU movements.
How to buy CHAU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 20.51. Orders are usually placed near 20.51 or 20.81, while 284 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow CHAU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CHAU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 28.24 and current price 20.51. Many compare 6.82% and 44.74% before placing orders at 20.51 or 20.81. Explore the CHAU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 28.24. Within 10.88 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 20.51 and 10.88 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHAU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CHAU stock split?
Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.67, and 10.27% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.67
- 시가
- 20.47
- Bid
- 20.51
- Ask
- 20.81
- 저가
- 20.43
- 고가
- 20.52
- 볼륨
- 284
- 일일 변동
- 4.27%
- 월 변동
- 6.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 44.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 10.27%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8