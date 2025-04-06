시세섹션
CHAU: Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares

20.51 USD 0.84 (4.27%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CHAU 환율이 오늘 4.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 20.43이고 고가는 20.52이었습니다.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CHAU stock price today?

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 20.51 today. It trades within 4.27%, yesterday's close was 19.67, and trading volume reached 284. The live price chart of CHAU shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 20.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.27% and USD. View the chart live to track CHAU movements.

How to buy CHAU stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 20.51. Orders are usually placed near 20.51 or 20.81, while 284 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow CHAU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CHAU stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 10.88 - 28.24 and current price 20.51. Many compare 6.82% and 44.74% before placing orders at 20.51 or 20.81. Explore the CHAU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 28.24. Within 10.88 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) over the year was 10.88. Comparing it with the current 20.51 and 10.88 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CHAU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CHAU stock split?

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.67, and 10.27% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
20.43 20.52
년간 변동
10.88 28.24
이전 종가
19.67
시가
20.47
Bid
20.51
Ask
20.81
저가
20.43
고가
20.52
볼륨
284
일일 변동
4.27%
월 변동
6.82%
6개월 변동
44.74%
년간 변동율
10.27%
