CEFA: Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF

35.94 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CEFA fiyatı bugün -0.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.96 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CEFA stock price today?

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock is priced at 35.94 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.95, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CEFA shows these updates.

Does Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF is currently valued at 35.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.25% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFA movements.

How to buy CEFA stock?

You can buy Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 35.94. Orders are usually placed near 35.94 or 36.24, while 2 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow CEFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CEFA stock?

Investing in Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.53 - 36.18 and current price 35.94. Many compare 3.28% and 12.81% before placing orders at 35.94 or 36.24. Explore the CEFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF in the past year was 36.18. Within 28.53 - 36.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (CEFA) over the year was 28.53. Comparing it with the current 35.94 and 28.53 - 36.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CEFA stock split?

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.95, and 10.25% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
35.94 35.96
Yıllık aralık
28.53 36.18
Önceki kapanış
35.95
Açılış
35.96
Satış
35.94
Alış
36.24
Düşük
35.94
Yüksek
35.96
Hacim
2
Günlük değişim
-0.03%
Aylık değişim
3.28%
6 aylık değişim
12.81%
Yıllık değişim
10.25%
