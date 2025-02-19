- Overview
CEFA: Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF
CEFA exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.94 and at a high of 35.96.
Follow Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CEFA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEFA stock price today?
Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock is priced at 35.94 today. It trades within -0.03%, yesterday's close was 35.95, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CEFA shows these updates.
Does Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF is currently valued at 35.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.25% and USD. View the chart live to track CEFA movements.
How to buy CEFA stock?
You can buy Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 35.94. Orders are usually placed near 35.94 or 36.24, while 2 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow CEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEFA stock?
Investing in Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.53 - 36.18 and current price 35.94. Many compare 3.28% and 12.81% before placing orders at 35.94 or 36.24. Explore the CEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF in the past year was 36.18. Within 28.53 - 36.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (CEFA) over the year was 28.53. Comparing it with the current 35.94 and 28.53 - 36.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEFA stock split?
Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.95, and 10.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.95
- Open
- 35.96
- Bid
- 35.94
- Ask
- 36.24
- Low
- 35.94
- High
- 35.96
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 3.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.81%
- Year Change
- 10.25%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8