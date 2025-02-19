QuotesSections
Currencies / CEFA
CEFA: Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF

35.94 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CEFA exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.94 and at a high of 35.96.

Follow Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
35.94 35.96
Year Range
28.53 36.18
Previous Close
35.95
Open
35.96
Bid
35.94
Ask
36.24
Low
35.94
High
35.96
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
3.28%
6 Months Change
12.81%
Year Change
10.25%
