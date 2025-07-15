FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CCB
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CCB: Coastal Financial Corporation

113.60 USD 1.79 (1.55%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CCB fiyatı bugün -1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 112.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 116.37 aralığında işlem gördü.

Coastal Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CCB haberleri

Günlük aralık
112.81 116.37
Yıllık aralık
51.49 118.00
Önceki kapanış
115.39
Açılış
116.36
Satış
113.60
Alış
113.90
Düşük
112.81
Yüksek
116.37
Hacim
484
Günlük değişim
-1.55%
Aylık değişim
0.68%
6 aylık değişim
27.55%
Yıllık değişim
110.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar