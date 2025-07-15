Dövizler / CCB
CCB: Coastal Financial Corporation
113.60 USD 1.79 (1.55%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CCB fiyatı bugün -1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 112.81 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 116.37 aralığında işlem gördü.
Coastal Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
CCB haberleri
- Coastal Financial Stock: Slashing The EPS Estimate And Downgrading To Sell (NASDAQ:CCB)
- Coastal Financial CFO Edwards 778 bin dolarlık hisse satışı gerçekleştirdi
- Coastal financial CFO Edwards sells $778k in shares
- Coastal Financial Corp stock hits all-time high at 109.0 USD
- Coastal Financial stock hits all-time high at 106.49 USD
- Coastal Financial adds four executives to leadership team
- Coastal Financial shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Coastal Financial earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Günlük aralık
112.81 116.37
Yıllık aralık
51.49 118.00
- Önceki kapanış
- 115.39
- Açılış
- 116.36
- Satış
- 113.60
- Alış
- 113.90
- Düşük
- 112.81
- Yüksek
- 116.37
- Hacim
- 484
- Günlük değişim
- -1.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.68%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 27.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- 110.96%
21 Eylül, Pazar