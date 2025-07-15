Währungen / CCB
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CCB: Coastal Financial Corporation
115.39 USD 5.02 (4.55%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCB hat sich für heute um 4.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 115.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Coastal Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCB News
- Coastal Financial Stock: Slashing The EPS Estimate And Downgrading To Sell (NASDAQ:CCB)
- CFO von Coastal Financial veräußert Aktienpaket im Wert von 778.000 $
- Coastal financial CFO Edwards sells $778k in shares
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.49%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.31%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.45%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.33%
- Coastal Financial Corp stock hits all-time high at 109.0 USD
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.16%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.02%
- Coastal Financial stock hits all-time high at 106.49 USD
- Coastal Financial adds four executives to leadership team
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.59%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.00%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.12%
- Coastal Financial shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Coastal Financial earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.03%
- Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.38%
- Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.58%
Tagesspanne
110.00 115.59
Jahresspanne
51.49 118.00
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 110.37
- Eröffnung
- 110.13
- Bid
- 115.39
- Ask
- 115.69
- Tief
- 110.00
- Hoch
- 115.59
- Volumen
- 535
- Tagesänderung
- 4.55%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 29.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 114.28%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K