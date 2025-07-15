KurseKategorien
CCB: Coastal Financial Corporation

115.39 USD 5.02 (4.55%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CCB hat sich für heute um 4.55% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 110.00 bis zu einem Hoch von 115.59 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Coastal Financial Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

CCB News

Tagesspanne
110.00 115.59
Jahresspanne
51.49 118.00
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
110.37
Eröffnung
110.13
Bid
115.39
Ask
115.69
Tief
110.00
Hoch
115.59
Volumen
535
Tagesänderung
4.55%
Monatsänderung
2.27%
6-Monatsänderung
29.56%
Jahresänderung
114.28%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K