Currencies / CCB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CCB: Coastal Financial Corporation
108.36 USD 0.65 (0.60%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CCB exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.50 and at a high of 109.06.
Follow Coastal Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CCB News
- Coastal financial CFO Edwards sells $778k in shares
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.49%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.31%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.45%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.33%
- Coastal Financial Corp stock hits all-time high at 109.0 USD
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.16%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.02%
- Coastal Financial stock hits all-time high at 106.49 USD
- Coastal Financial adds four executives to leadership team
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 1.59%
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.00%
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.12%
- Coastal Financial shares drop as Q2 earnings miss estimates
- Coastal Financial earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
- Coastal Financial Corporation (CCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.03%
- Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Colombia stocks lower at close of trade; COLCAP down 0.38%
- Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.58%
- Coastal Financial Corp stock hits all-time high at 102.32 USD
- Colombia stocks higher at close of trade; COLCAP up 0.39%
Daily Range
106.50 109.06
Year Range
51.49 118.00
- Previous Close
- 109.01
- Open
- 108.63
- Bid
- 108.36
- Ask
- 108.66
- Low
- 106.50
- High
- 109.06
- Volume
- 230
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -3.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.67%
- Year Change
- 101.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%