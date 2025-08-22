Dövizler / CBRE
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A
164.20 USD 1.52 (0.92%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
CBRE fiyatı bugün -0.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 163.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 166.36 aralığında işlem gördü.
CBRE Group Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
163.66 166.36
Yıllık aralık
108.45 167.56
- Önceki kapanış
- 165.72
- Açılış
- 165.67
- Satış
- 164.20
- Alış
- 164.50
- Düşük
- 163.66
- Yüksek
- 166.36
- Hacim
- 2.465 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.92%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.44%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 31.55%
21 Eylül, Pazar