CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A

164.20 USD 1.52 (0.92%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CBRE fiyatı bugün -0.92% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 163.66 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 166.36 aralığında işlem gördü.

CBRE Group Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
163.66 166.36
Yıllık aralık
108.45 167.56
Önceki kapanış
165.72
Açılış
165.67
Satış
164.20
Alış
164.50
Düşük
163.66
Yüksek
166.36
Hacim
2.465 K
Günlük değişim
-0.92%
Aylık değişim
3.44%
6 aylık değişim
25.00%
Yıllık değişim
31.55%
21 Eylül, Pazar