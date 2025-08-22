通貨 / CBRE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A
165.72 USD 1.39 (0.85%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CBREの今日の為替レートは、0.85%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり164.52の安値と166.39の高値で取引されました。
CBRE Group Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBRE News
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Top 100 Stocks to Buy: Can This Fast-Moving Small Cap Hold a Candle to CBRE?
- スコシアバンク、コリアーズ・インターナショナルの株価目標を評価上昇余地により185ドルに引き上げ
- Scotiabank raises Colliers International stock price target to $185 on valuation upside
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- 現在のグローバル不動産市場における主要テーマとは
- What are the main themes in global real estate right now?
- 5 Reasons to Add CBRE Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- CBREの株価、165.59ドルで過去最高値を記録
- CBRE stock hits all-time high at 165.59 USD
- Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make CBRE Group (CBRE) a Stock to Watch
- Ex-SpaceX, Tesla Manager Rama Afullo Secures Municipal AI Grant To Turn Satellites Into Virtual Data Centers In A Market Soon Worth Billions - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 1.68%
- Indonesia stocks lower at close of trade; IDX Composite Index down 0.15%
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- New to Investing? This 1 Finance Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love CBRE (CBRE)
- CBRE (CBRE) Up 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- What Makes CBRE Group (CBRE) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Why This Week’s Market Jitters Don’t Change What’s Next
- Here's Why CBRE Group (CBRE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle and Newmark Group
1日のレンジ
164.52 166.39
1年のレンジ
108.45 167.56
- 以前の終値
- 164.33
- 始値
- 164.52
- 買値
- 165.72
- 買値
- 166.02
- 安値
- 164.52
- 高値
- 166.39
- 出来高
- 2.380 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.85%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.16%
- 1年の変化
- 32.77%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B