CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A
164.20 USD 1.52 (0.92%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CBRE a changé de -0.92% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 163.66 et à un maximum de 166.36.
Suivez la dynamique CBRE Group Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
163.66 166.36
Range Annuel
108.45 167.56
- Clôture Précédente
- 165.72
- Ouverture
- 165.67
- Bid
- 164.20
- Ask
- 164.50
- Plus Bas
- 163.66
- Plus Haut
- 166.36
- Volume
- 2.465 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.92%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.44%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 25.00%
- Changement Annuel
- 31.55%
20 septembre, samedi