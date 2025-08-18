QuotesSections
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A

162.88 USD 2.69 (1.62%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CBRE exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 162.55 and at a high of 165.90.

Follow CBRE Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
162.55 165.90
Year Range
108.45 167.56
Previous Close
165.57
Open
165.60
Bid
162.88
Ask
163.18
Low
162.55
High
165.90
Volume
1.338 K
Daily Change
-1.62%
Month Change
2.61%
6 Months Change
24.00%
Year Change
30.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%