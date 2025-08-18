Currencies / CBRE
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A
162.88 USD 2.69 (1.62%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBRE exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 162.55 and at a high of 165.90.
Follow CBRE Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
162.55 165.90
Year Range
108.45 167.56
- Previous Close
- 165.57
- Open
- 165.60
- Bid
- 162.88
- Ask
- 163.18
- Low
- 162.55
- High
- 165.90
- Volume
- 1.338 K
- Daily Change
- -1.62%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.00%
- Year Change
- 30.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%