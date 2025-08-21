KurseKategorien
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A

165.72 USD 1.39 (0.85%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CBRE hat sich für heute um 0.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 164.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 166.39 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CBRE Group Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
164.52 166.39
Jahresspanne
108.45 167.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
164.33
Eröffnung
164.52
Bid
165.72
Ask
166.02
Tief
164.52
Hoch
166.39
Volumen
2.380 K
Tagesänderung
0.85%
Monatsänderung
4.40%
6-Monatsänderung
26.16%
Jahresänderung
32.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K