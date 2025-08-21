Währungen / CBRE
CBRE: CBRE Group Inc Class A
165.72 USD 1.39 (0.85%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CBRE hat sich für heute um 0.85% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 164.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 166.39 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CBRE Group Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
164.52 166.39
Jahresspanne
108.45 167.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 164.33
- Eröffnung
- 164.52
- Bid
- 165.72
- Ask
- 166.02
- Tief
- 164.52
- Hoch
- 166.39
- Volumen
- 2.380 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.85%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.40%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.16%
- Jahresänderung
- 32.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K