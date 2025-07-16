KotasyonBölümler
CATH: Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

81.07 USD 0.30 (0.37%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CATH fiyatı bugün 0.37% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 80.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 81.09 aralığında işlem gördü.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CATH stock price today?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock is priced at 81.07 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 80.77, and trading volume reached 210. The live price chart of CATH shows these updates.

Does Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF is currently valued at 81.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.85% and USD. View the chart live to track CATH movements.

How to buy CATH stock?

You can buy Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF shares at the current price of 81.07. Orders are usually placed near 81.07 or 81.37, while 210 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow CATH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CATH stock?

Investing in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.39 - 81.42 and current price 81.07. Many compare 4.16% and 20.62% before placing orders at 81.07 or 81.37. Explore the CATH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the past year was 81.42. Within 58.39 - 81.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) over the year was 58.39. Comparing it with the current 81.07 and 58.39 - 81.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CATH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CATH stock split?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.77, and 16.85% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
80.58 81.09
Yıllık aralık
58.39 81.42
Önceki kapanış
80.77
Açılış
80.77
Satış
81.07
Alış
81.37
Düşük
80.58
Yüksek
81.09
Hacim
210
Günlük değişim
0.37%
Aylık değişim
4.16%
6 aylık değişim
20.62%
Yıllık değişim
16.85%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8