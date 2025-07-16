QuotesSections
CATH: Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

81.07 USD 0.30 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CATH exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.58 and at a high of 81.09.

Follow Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CATH stock price today?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock is priced at 81.07 today. It trades within 0.37%, yesterday's close was 80.77, and trading volume reached 210. The live price chart of CATH shows these updates.

Does Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF is currently valued at 81.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.85% and USD. View the chart live to track CATH movements.

How to buy CATH stock?

You can buy Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF shares at the current price of 81.07. Orders are usually placed near 81.07 or 81.37, while 210 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow CATH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CATH stock?

Investing in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.39 - 81.42 and current price 81.07. Many compare 4.16% and 20.62% before placing orders at 81.07 or 81.37. Explore the CATH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the past year was 81.42. Within 58.39 - 81.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) over the year was 58.39. Comparing it with the current 81.07 and 58.39 - 81.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CATH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CATH stock split?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.77, and 16.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
80.58 81.09
Year Range
58.39 81.42
Previous Close
80.77
Open
80.77
Bid
81.07
Ask
81.37
Low
80.58
High
81.09
Volume
210
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
4.16%
6 Months Change
20.62%
Year Change
16.85%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8