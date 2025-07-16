시세섹션
CATH
CATH: Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

80.77 USD 0.22 (0.27%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CATH 환율이 오늘 0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.65이고 고가는 80.98이었습니다.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

CATH News

자주 묻는 질문

What is CATH stock price today?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock is priced at 80.77 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 80.55, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of CATH shows these updates.

Does Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF is currently valued at 80.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.42% and USD. View the chart live to track CATH movements.

How to buy CATH stock?

You can buy Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF shares at the current price of 80.77. Orders are usually placed near 80.77 or 81.07, while 30 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow CATH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CATH stock?

Investing in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.39 - 81.42 and current price 80.77. Many compare 3.78% and 20.18% before placing orders at 80.77 or 81.07. Explore the CATH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the past year was 81.42. Within 58.39 - 81.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) over the year was 58.39. Comparing it with the current 80.77 and 58.39 - 81.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CATH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CATH stock split?

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.55, and 16.42% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
80.65 80.98
년간 변동
58.39 81.42
이전 종가
80.55
시가
80.98
Bid
80.77
Ask
81.07
저가
80.65
고가
80.98
볼륨
30
일일 변동
0.27%
월 변동
3.78%
6개월 변동
20.18%
년간 변동율
16.42%
