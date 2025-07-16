- 개요
CATH: Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
CATH 환율이 오늘 0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 80.65이고 고가는 80.98이었습니다.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is CATH stock price today?
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock is priced at 80.77 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 80.55, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of CATH shows these updates.
Does Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF is currently valued at 80.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.42% and USD. View the chart live to track CATH movements.
How to buy CATH stock?
You can buy Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF shares at the current price of 80.77. Orders are usually placed near 80.77 or 81.07, while 30 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow CATH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CATH stock?
Investing in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.39 - 81.42 and current price 80.77. Many compare 3.78% and 20.18% before placing orders at 80.77 or 81.07. Explore the CATH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the past year was 81.42. Within 58.39 - 81.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) over the year was 58.39. Comparing it with the current 80.77 and 58.39 - 81.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CATH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CATH stock split?
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.55, and 16.42% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 80.55
- 시가
- 80.98
- Bid
- 80.77
- Ask
- 81.07
- 저가
- 80.65
- 고가
- 80.98
- 볼륨
- 30
- 일일 변동
- 0.27%
- 월 변동
- 3.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.42%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4