CARZ: First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF

72.11 USD 0.29 (0.40%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CARZ fiyatı bugün -0.40% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 71.99 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 72.33 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

What is CARZ stock price today?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock is priced at 72.11 today. It trades within -0.40%, yesterday's close was 72.40, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CARZ shows these updates.

Does First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF is currently valued at 72.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.16% and USD. View the chart live to track CARZ movements.

How to buy CARZ stock?

You can buy First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF shares at the current price of 72.11. Orders are usually placed near 72.11 or 72.41, while 7 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow CARZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CARZ stock?

Investing in First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.10 - 73.93 and current price 72.11. Many compare 9.61% and 35.83% before placing orders at 72.11 or 72.41. Explore the CARZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP in the past year was 73.93. Within 41.10 - 73.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF performance using the live chart.

What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP (CARZ) over the year was 41.10. Comparing it with the current 72.11 and 41.10 - 73.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CARZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CARZ stock split?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.40, and 24.16% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
71.99 72.33
Yıllık aralık
41.10 73.93
Önceki kapanış
72.40
Açılış
72.33
Satış
72.11
Alış
72.41
Düşük
71.99
Yüksek
72.33
Hacim
7
Günlük değişim
-0.40%
Aylık değişim
9.61%
6 aylık değişim
35.83%
Yıllık değişim
24.16%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8