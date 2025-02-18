QuotesSections
CARZ: First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF

72.11 USD 0.29 (0.40%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CARZ exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.99 and at a high of 72.33.

Follow First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
71.99 72.33
Year Range
41.10 73.93
Previous Close
72.40
Open
72.33
Bid
72.11
Ask
72.41
Low
71.99
High
72.33
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.40%
Month Change
9.61%
6 Months Change
35.83%
Year Change
24.16%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8