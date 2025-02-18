- Overview
CARZ: First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF
CARZ exchange rate has changed by -0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.99 and at a high of 72.33.
Follow First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CARZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CARZ stock price today?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock is priced at 72.11 today. It trades within -0.40%, yesterday's close was 72.40, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of CARZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF is currently valued at 72.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.16% and USD. View the chart live to track CARZ movements.
How to buy CARZ stock?
You can buy First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF shares at the current price of 72.11. Orders are usually placed near 72.11 or 72.41, while 7 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow CARZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CARZ stock?
Investing in First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.10 - 73.93 and current price 72.11. Many compare 9.61% and 35.83% before placing orders at 72.11 or 72.41. Explore the CARZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP in the past year was 73.93. Within 41.10 - 73.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF performance using the live chart.
What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP (CARZ) over the year was 41.10. Comparing it with the current 72.11 and 41.10 - 73.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CARZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CARZ stock split?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.40, and 24.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.40
- Open
- 72.33
- Bid
- 72.11
- Ask
- 72.41
- Low
- 71.99
- High
- 72.33
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -0.40%
- Month Change
- 9.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.83%
- Year Change
- 24.16%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8