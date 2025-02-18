- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CARZ: First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF
CARZ 환율이 오늘 0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 72.40이고 고가는 72.40이었습니다.
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARZ News
- Nvidia, PCE Inflation, And Auto Sales May Shape The September Backdrop
- Tesla Has Launched Its Robotaxi... Now What?
- A Decade Of Change: How Tech Evolved In The Last 5 Years And Bold Bets For The Next 5
- Everything You Need To Know As We Near The End Of The U.S. 90-Day Tariff Pause
- Tariffs Take A Toll: What To Expect From Interim Auto Reports Next Week
- The Road Ahead For The Auto Sector Amid Tariffs
- Pony.ai, Xihu Group To Deploy Over 1,000 Robotaxis In Shenzhen - Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)
- Overall U.S. Tariff Level Still High Despite Exemptions
- Auto Tariffs Force A Gear Change Across Supply Chains
- BofA sees more impact on China auto part makers than auto OEMs from tariff hike
- U.S. tariffs impact on global auto industry
- Impact of tariffs on U.S. and European auto sector
- The Importance Of An Investment Process When Markets Turn Volatile
- Trump Tariffs To Drive Up Car Prices And Dealer Profit Margins
- The Cost Of Rising Tariffs
- Toyota: Tariffs Can Limit Price Upside (NYSE:TM)
- Yoga Pants Blues
- Markets Weekly Outlook - 'Liberation Day' Tariffs And Potential Impact
- Importing European Cars Into The U.S.? Prepare For A Price Shock
- Trump’s auto tariffs: ’Tesla wins, Detroit bleeds’
- A Zero Down Day
- Trump Reacts To Selloff Following Auto Tariffs: 'That Can Take Care Of Itself In One Day, Two Days, Or One Week' - First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ), Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)
- Auto Loan Delinquencies Deteriorate As New Car Prices Rise
자주 묻는 질문
What is CARZ stock price today?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock is priced at 72.40 today. It trades within 0.86%, yesterday's close was 71.78, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CARZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF is currently valued at 72.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CARZ movements.
How to buy CARZ stock?
You can buy First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF shares at the current price of 72.40. Orders are usually placed near 72.40 or 72.70, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CARZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CARZ stock?
Investing in First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.10 - 73.93 and current price 72.40. Many compare 10.05% and 36.37% before placing orders at 72.40 or 72.70. Explore the CARZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP in the past year was 73.93. Within 41.10 - 73.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF performance using the live chart.
What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP (CARZ) over the year was 41.10. Comparing it with the current 72.40 and 41.10 - 73.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CARZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CARZ stock split?
First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.78, and 24.66% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 71.78
- 시가
- 72.40
- Bid
- 72.40
- Ask
- 72.70
- 저가
- 72.40
- 고가
- 72.40
- 볼륨
- 4
- 일일 변동
- 0.86%
- 월 변동
- 10.05%
- 6개월 변동
- 36.37%
- 년간 변동율
- 24.66%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4