CARZ: First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF

72.40 USD 0.62 (0.86%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CARZ 환율이 오늘 0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 72.40이고 고가는 72.40이었습니다.

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is CARZ stock price today?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock is priced at 72.40 today. It trades within 0.86%, yesterday's close was 71.78, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of CARZ shows these updates.

Does First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF is currently valued at 72.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.66% and USD. View the chart live to track CARZ movements.

How to buy CARZ stock?

You can buy First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF shares at the current price of 72.40. Orders are usually placed near 72.40 or 72.70, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CARZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CARZ stock?

Investing in First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF involves considering the yearly range 41.10 - 73.93 and current price 72.40. Many compare 10.05% and 36.37% before placing orders at 72.40 or 72.70. Explore the CARZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP in the past year was 73.93. Within 41.10 - 73.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF performance using the live chart.

What are UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UNITED STATES OIL & DEVELOPMENT CORP (CARZ) over the year was 41.10. Comparing it with the current 72.40 and 41.10 - 73.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CARZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CARZ stock split?

First Trust S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.78, and 24.66% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
72.40 72.40
년간 변동
41.10 73.93
이전 종가
71.78
시가
72.40
Bid
72.40
Ask
72.70
저가
72.40
고가
72.40
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.86%
월 변동
10.05%
6개월 변동
36.37%
년간 변동율
24.66%
