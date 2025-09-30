- Genel bakış
C-PN: Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr
C-PN fiyatı bugün 0.36% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 30.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 30.47 aralığında işlem gördü.
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is C-PN stock price today?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of C-PN shows these updates.
Does Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock pay dividends?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track C-PN movements.
How to buy C-PN stock?
You can buy Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 107 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow C-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into C-PN stock?
Investing in Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 31.33 and current price 30.42. Many compare 2.18% and 1.74% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72. Explore the C-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of CITIGROUP INC in the past year was 31.33. Within 28.37 - 31.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr performance using the live chart.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CITIGROUP INC (C-PN) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 28.37 - 31.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch C-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did C-PN stock split?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 1.47% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 30.31
- Açılış
- 30.39
- Satış
- 30.42
- Alış
- 30.72
- Düşük
- 30.32
- Yüksek
- 30.47
- Hacim
- 107
- Günlük değişim
- 0.36%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.18%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.74%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.47%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4