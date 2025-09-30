What is C-PN stock price today? Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of C-PN shows these updates.

Does Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock pay dividends? Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track C-PN movements.

How to buy C-PN stock? You can buy Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 107 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow C-PN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into C-PN stock? Investing in Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 31.33 and current price 30.42. Many compare 2.18% and 1.74% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72. Explore the C-PN price chart live with daily changes.

What are CITIGROUP INC stock highest prices? The highest price of CITIGROUP INC in the past year was 31.33. Within 28.37 - 31.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr performance using the live chart.

What are CITIGROUP INC stock lowest prices? The lowest price of CITIGROUP INC (C-PN) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 28.37 - 31.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch C-PN moves on the chart live for more details.