C-PN: Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr
C-PN 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.32이고 고가는 30.47이었습니다.
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is C-PN stock price today?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of C-PN shows these updates.
Does Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock pay dividends?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track C-PN movements.
How to buy C-PN stock?
You can buy Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 107 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow C-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into C-PN stock?
Investing in Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 31.33 and current price 30.42. Many compare 2.18% and 1.74% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72. Explore the C-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of CITIGROUP INC in the past year was 31.33. Within 28.37 - 31.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr performance using the live chart.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CITIGROUP INC (C-PN) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 28.37 - 31.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch C-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did C-PN stock split?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 1.47% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 30.31
- 시가
- 30.39
- Bid
- 30.42
- Ask
- 30.72
- 저가
- 30.32
- 고가
- 30.47
- 볼륨
- 107
- 일일 변동
- 0.36%
- 월 변동
- 2.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.47%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4