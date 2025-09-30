시세섹션
통화 / C-PN
C-PN: Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr

30.42 USD 0.11 (0.36%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

C-PN 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 30.32이고 고가는 30.47이었습니다.

Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is C-PN stock price today?

Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock is priced at 30.42 today. It trades within 0.36%, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 107. The live price chart of C-PN shows these updates.

Does Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock pay dividends?

Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr is currently valued at 30.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track C-PN movements.

How to buy C-PN stock?

You can buy Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr shares at the current price of 30.42. Orders are usually placed near 30.42 or 30.72, while 107 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow C-PN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into C-PN stock?

Investing in Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 31.33 and current price 30.42. Many compare 2.18% and 1.74% before placing orders at 30.42 or 30.72. Explore the C-PN price chart live with daily changes.

What are CITIGROUP INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of CITIGROUP INC in the past year was 31.33. Within 28.37 - 31.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr performance using the live chart.

What are CITIGROUP INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of CITIGROUP INC (C-PN) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 30.42 and 28.37 - 31.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch C-PN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did C-PN stock split?

Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 1.47% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
30.32 30.47
년간 변동
28.37 31.33
이전 종가
30.31
시가
30.39
Bid
30.42
Ask
30.72
저가
30.32
고가
30.47
볼륨
107
일일 변동
0.36%
월 변동
2.18%
6개월 변동
1.74%
년간 변동율
1.47%
