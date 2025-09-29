- Overview
C-PN: Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr
C-PN exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.32 and at a high of 30.47.
Follow Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is C-PN stock price today?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock is priced at 30.35 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 30.31, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of C-PN shows these updates.
Does Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr stock pay dividends?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr is currently valued at 30.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.23% and USD. View the chart live to track C-PN movements.
How to buy C-PN stock?
You can buy Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr shares at the current price of 30.35. Orders are usually placed near 30.35 or 30.65, while 99 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow C-PN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into C-PN stock?
Investing in Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr involves considering the yearly range 28.37 - 31.33 and current price 30.35. Many compare 1.95% and 1.51% before placing orders at 30.35 or 30.65. Explore the C-PN price chart live with daily changes.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of CITIGROUP INC in the past year was 31.33. Within 28.37 - 31.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr performance using the live chart.
What are CITIGROUP INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CITIGROUP INC (C-PN) over the year was 28.37. Comparing it with the current 30.35 and 28.37 - 31.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch C-PN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did C-PN stock split?
Citigroup Capital XIII 7.875% Fixed rate Floating Rate trust Pr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.31, and 1.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.31
- Open
- 30.39
- Bid
- 30.35
- Ask
- 30.65
- Low
- 30.32
- High
- 30.47
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.51%
- Year Change
- 1.23%
