BWX: SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

22.99 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BWX fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.97 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.05 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BWX stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.99 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 22.96, and trading volume reached 391. The live price chart of BWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BWX movements.

How to buy BWX stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.99. Orders are usually placed near 22.99 or 23.29, while 391 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BWX stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.89 - 23.55 and current price 22.99. Many compare 0.88% and 5.36% before placing orders at 22.99 or 23.29. Explore the BWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock highest prices?

The highest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC in the past year was 23.55. Within 20.89 - 23.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC (BWX) over the year was 20.89. Comparing it with the current 22.99 and 20.89 - 23.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BWX stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.96, and -1.42% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
22.97 23.05
Yıllık aralık
20.89 23.55
Önceki kapanış
22.96
Açılış
22.99
Satış
22.99
Alış
23.29
Düşük
22.97
Yüksek
23.05
Hacim
391
Günlük değişim
0.13%
Aylık değişim
0.88%
6 aylık değişim
5.36%
Yıllık değişim
-1.42%
