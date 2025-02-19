- 개요
BWX: SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF
BWX 환율이 오늘 0.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.90이고 고가는 22.98이었습니다.
SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BWX News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BWX stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.96 today. It trades within 0.48%, yesterday's close was 22.85, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of BWX shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.54% and USD. View the chart live to track BWX movements.
How to buy BWX stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.96. Orders are usually placed near 22.96 or 23.26, while 188 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow BWX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BWX stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.89 - 23.55 and current price 22.96. Many compare 0.75% and 5.22% before placing orders at 22.96 or 23.26. Explore the BWX price chart live with daily changes.
What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC in the past year was 23.55. Within 20.89 - 23.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC (BWX) over the year was 20.89. Comparing it with the current 22.96 and 20.89 - 23.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BWX stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.85, and -1.54% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.85
- 시가
- 22.90
- Bid
- 22.96
- Ask
- 23.26
- 저가
- 22.90
- 고가
- 22.98
- 볼륨
- 188
- 일일 변동
- 0.48%
- 월 변동
- 0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.22%
- 년간 변동율
- -1.54%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4