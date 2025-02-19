报价部分
货币 / BWX
回到股票

BWX: SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

23.02 USD 0.06 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日BWX汇率已更改0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点22.97和高点23.05进行交易。

关注SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

BWX股票今天的价格是多少？

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF股票今天的定价为23.02。它在0.26%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为22.96，交易量达到98。BWX的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF目前的价值为23.02。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-1.29%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BWX走势。

如何购买BWX股票？

您可以以23.02的当前价格购买SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在23.02或23.32附近，而98和0.13%显示市场活动。立即关注BWX的实时图表更新。

如何投资BWX股票？

投资SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围20.89 - 23.55和当前价格23.02。许多人在以23.02或23.32下订单之前，会比较1.01%和。实时查看BWX价格图表，了解每日变化。

INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC的最高价格是23.55。在20.89 - 23.55内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF的绩效。

INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC股票的最低价格是多少？

INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC（BWX）的最低价格为20.89。将其与当前的23.02和20.89 - 23.55进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BWX在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

BWX股票是什么时候拆分的？

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、22.96和-1.29%中可见。

日范围
22.97 23.05
年范围
20.89 23.55
前一天收盘价
22.96
开盘价
22.99
卖价
23.02
买价
23.32
最低价
22.97
最高价
23.05
交易量
98
日变化
0.26%
月变化
1.01%
6个月变化
5.50%
年变化
-1.29%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8