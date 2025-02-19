QuotesSections
Currencies / BWX
Back to US Stock Market

BWX: SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

22.99 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BWX exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.97 and at a high of 23.05.

Follow SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BWX stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 22.99 today. It trades within 0.13%, yesterday's close was 22.96, and trading volume reached 391. The live price chart of BWX shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 22.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.42% and USD. View the chart live to track BWX movements.

How to buy BWX stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 22.99. Orders are usually placed near 22.99 or 23.29, while 391 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BWX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BWX stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.89 - 23.55 and current price 22.99. Many compare 0.88% and 5.36% before placing orders at 22.99 or 23.29. Explore the BWX price chart live with daily changes.

What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock highest prices?

The highest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC in the past year was 23.55. Within 20.89 - 23.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC (BWX) over the year was 20.89. Comparing it with the current 22.99 and 20.89 - 23.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BWX stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.96, and -1.42% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
22.97 23.05
Year Range
20.89 23.55
Previous Close
22.96
Open
22.99
Bid
22.99
Ask
23.29
Low
22.97
High
23.05
Volume
391
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
0.88%
6 Months Change
5.36%
Year Change
-1.42%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8